Pm Shehbaz Lauds Services Of Outgoing Information Secretary Ambreen Jan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to outgoing Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Ambreen Jan, in recognition of her outstanding services to country.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also present during the meeting.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف سے وفاقی سیکریٹری اطلاعات محترمہ عنبرین جان کی الوداعی ملاقات۔

وزیراعظم نے خدمات کو سراہتے ہوئے بین الاقوامی سطح پر پاکستان کا مؤقف مؤثر انداز میں اجاگر کرنے پر خراجِ تحسین پیش کیا۔

The premier commended Ambreen Jan’s role in effectively projecting Pakistan’s narrative at the international level, particularly during the clashes with India, noting that her leadership as Secretary Information and Broadcasting significantly strengthened the country’s media outreach.

Sharif appreciated her professionalism, dedication, and commitment to public service, extending his best wishes for her future endeavors.

Ambreen Jan retired from the civil service on Wednesday, after the completion of her tenure.