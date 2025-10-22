Lahore, Punjab weather: Smog continues to prevail

LAHORE – Smog will continue to prevail in Lahore and the plains of Punjab on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, dry weather will likely prevail in most districts of the province on Wednesday night and the next two days. Cold weather is likely in Murree and Galyat in the morning and at night.

Due to the persistent dry weather and atmospheric pollution, the districts of eastern Punjab will remain under the influence of smog.

Smog will likely persist in Lahore, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan. Experts have advised citizens to take precautionary measures to save themselves from smog-related hazards.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and between 31°C and 33°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Partly cloudy/cold weather prevailed in Murree and Galyat. Smog prevailed in Lahore and the plains of Punjab.

At 7:23 pm, Lahore was the third most polluted city in the world with an AQI of 181 (unhealthy). Kolkata (India) was the most polluted city with an AQI of 191 (unhealthy), followed by Delhi (India) with an AQI of 186 (unhealthy).

Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.