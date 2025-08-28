Per Tola Gold price hits Rs362,600 in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory, mirroring gains in the international market.

Rates shared by Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs900 to Rs362,600 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs772 to Rs310,871.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Date Price 28-August 362,000 26-August 360,700 25-August 359,800 23-August 359,800 22-August 355,700 21-August 357,200 20-August 355,200 19-August 356,600

The yellow metal had already seen a sharp increase a day earlier, climbing Rs1,000 per tola to close at Rs361,700 on Wednesday.

Globally, gold prices advanced by $9, settling at $3,399 per ounce with a $20 premium, APGJSA reported.

Silver Rates Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver also recorded an uptick, with its price per tola rising by Rs53 to reach Rs4,121.