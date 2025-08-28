Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 28 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered further gains in local market amid upward trend in international market on Thursday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 361,700 after an increase of Rs1,000 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs310,999.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,390 per ounce after gaining $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 361,700 Rs4,121 Lahore 361,700 Rs4,068 Islamabad 361,700 Rs4,068 Peshawar 361,700 Rs4,068 Quetta 361,700 Rs4,068 Sialkot 361,700 Rs4,068 Hyderabad 361,700 Rs4,068 Faisalabad 361,700 Rs4,068

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased and stood at Rs.4,068 and Rs.3,487, respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.