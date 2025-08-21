Lahore, Punjab Rain Update: Wet spell continues

LAHORE – More intermittent rains are expected in Lahore and at isolated places in northeast Punjab on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Baluchistan. Strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrate the southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will likely penetrate the upper parts tomorrow.

Under these conditions, isolated rain and wind/thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday night and Friday. Mainly, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, isolated rain occurred in Lahore and northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed in most districts.

Rainfall (mm): Sialkot 17, Faisalabad 16, Lahore 08

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Multan, Sargodha, Attock and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 37°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 65 per cent.