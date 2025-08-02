Per Tola Gold now costs Rs359,000 in Pakistan; Silver also spikes

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up sharply as single tola of gold soared by Rs6,100, pushing the price to Rs359,000 on last day of the week.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows ten grams of gold also saw a hefty rise of 5,229, now costing 307,784.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|Price Jump
|New Price
|1 Tola Gold
|Rs 6,100
|Rs 359,000
|10 Grams Gold
|Rs 5,229
|Rs 307,784
Gold Price This Week
|Dates
|Price
|31-July
|Rs353,000
|30-July
|Rs355,000
|29-July
|Rs354,700
|28-July
|Rs356,300
|26-July
|Rs356,400
|25-July
|Rs356,700
|24-July
|Rs359,000
Silver prices are also on the rise, with one tola increasing by 53 to reach 3,953.
The global gold market is fueling this frenzy, with international gold prices soaring by 61 dollars to hit $3,363 per ounce, sparking a gold rush like never before.