Per Tola Gold now costs Rs359,000 in Pakistan; Silver also spikes

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up sharply as single tola of gold soared by Rs6,100, pushing the price to Rs359,000 on last day of the week.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows ten grams of gold also saw a hefty rise of 5,229, now costing 307,784.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Price Jump New Price 1 Tola Gold Rs 6,100 Rs 359,000 10 Grams Gold Rs 5,229 Rs 307,784

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 31-July Rs353,000 30-July Rs355,000 29-July Rs354,700 28-July Rs356,300 26-July Rs356,400 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000

Silver prices are also on the rise, with one tola increasing by 53 to reach 3,953.

The global gold market is fueling this frenzy, with international gold prices soaring by 61 dollars to hit $3,363 per ounce, sparking a gold rush like never before.