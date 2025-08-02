Saturday, August 2, 2025

Per Tola Gold now costs Rs359,000 in Pakistan; Silver also spikes

Pakistan Gold Extends Record Rally To Reach New High Of Rs291800 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up sharply as single tola of gold soared by Rs6,100, pushing the price to Rs359,000 on last day of the week.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows ten grams of gold also saw a hefty rise of 5,229, now costing 307,784.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold  Price Jump New Price 
1 Tola Gold Rs 6,100 Rs 359,000
10 Grams Gold Rs 5,229 Rs 307,784

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price
31-July Rs353,000
30-July Rs355,000
29-July Rs354,700
28-July Rs356,300
26-July Rs356,400
25-July Rs356,700
24-July Rs359,000

Silver prices are also on the rise, with one tola increasing by 53 to reach 3,953.

The global gold market is fueling this frenzy, with international gold prices soaring by 61 dollars to hit $3,363 per ounce, sparking a gold rush like never before.

Gold Rates End Week With Rs2300 Dip In Pakistan Check New Price List Here

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer