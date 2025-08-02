Pakistan Air Force takes out Indian Rafale from 200 KM away with PL-15 Shock Strike

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan and India May clash is srtill in limelight, as PAF takes out Indian Rafale in epic showdown.

A recent report shared in internaitonal media covered May 7 events when, alarms blared in Pakistan Air Force’s operations room as dozens of Indian fighter jets crossed into striking range as India launched surprise air strikes deep into Pakistan.

Soon after Modi’s misadventure, Pakistan’s J-10C jets were engaged in explosive aerial showdown involving over 110 warplanes in complete darkness in what is said to be biggest aerial dogfoght in recent times.

In unprecedented blow to India, one Rafale jet was shot down midair by Pakistan. It was the first known loss of a Rafale in combat, and it was Chinese-made PL-15 missile that was fired from nearly 200 kilometers away.

The strike triggered stock dip in Dassault Aviation, and rocked India’s defense establishment. The heart of Pakistan’s success lay in India’s massive intelligence failure, they wrongly believed the PL-15 missile’s range was just 150 km. That false sense of safety led Indian pilots directly into a trap.

Flying undetected with their radars off, Pakistan’s J-10Cs received live radar feeds from a Swedish surveillance plane via Pakistan’s homegrown Data Link 17 system, creating a kill chain that turned the skies into a trap.

Pakistani forces launched coordinated electronic attack to jam Indian sensors and communications, disorienting pilots and crippling situational awareness.

Initially, India brushed it under rug, but acknowledged the blow. One senior Indian official admitted the IAF was “not expecting to be fired upon”, and that Delhi’s tactical response was flawed.

France also acknowledged loss of the Rafale, and with countries like Indonesia reconsidering Rafale purchases in favor of Chinese J-10Cs, the geopolitical impact is already unfolding.