How much Taxes are Pakistanis paying on Petrol, Diesel Prices in August 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up petroleum levy on both petrol and diesel by Rs2.5 per litre, besides increasing diesel’s freight margin by 20 paisa per litre for August 2025.

Levy on diesel soared from Rs74.51 to Rs77.01, while petrol now carries Rs78.20 per litre levy, which is said to be highest in months. And while the so-called climate support levy remains unchanged at Rs2.50 per litre, the total tax load per litre of fuel is now brushing against Rs100.

Consumers are also paying Rs8.64 per litre to fuel dealers and Rs7.87 per litre to distributors, even though the sales tax remains at zero. With oil prices fluctuating and inflation tightening its grip, the masses are being crushed under hidden fuel costs.

This fuel shock comes just days after government announced Rs7 per litre petrol price cut, leaving citizens angry and confused over the mixed signals.