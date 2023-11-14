As general elections draw close, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced Monday the people will not accept “selected raj (selected government)” anymore.

Addressing a public rally in Mithi, Bilawal said: “People bore selected raj for five years, but now any selected raj is unacceptable.” Without naming any party, the PPP chairman said that people would respond to those who were getting their election results made while sitting in the room.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leadership has been accusing the Pakistan Mulsim League-N of having a “hidden alliance” with the caretaker government.

Slamming the PTI, Bilawal said people would answer those who attacked the state installations on May 9 in the upcoming general elections — slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

“On the other hand, we have friends, if they think that they will contest elections by copying the PTI, they will fail.”