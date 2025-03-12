AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

PEMRA welcomes new members from Provinces, Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of five new members to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) at the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The appointments are said to strengthen regulatory framework of PEMRA – the media regulatory authority responsible tor regulate mass media culture, print, and electronic media.

The newly appointed members represent Islamabad and the four provinces of Pakistan, ensuring broader representation. Sabahat Rafiq has been picked for Punjab, Haider Naqvi for Sindh, Iftikhar Firdaus for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ayesha Ayub Wadood for Balochistan, and Dr. Rashid Wali Janjua for federal capital.

Dr. Lubna Zaheer has been appointed as Chairperson of the Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also made initial appointments to the Council, with Rashida Suhail and Zahid Maqsood being named as new members.

These appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives to PEMRA’s efforts to regulate and oversee the country’s electronic media landscape effectively.

