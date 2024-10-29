AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

Abhi Flowhcm Collaborate To Offer Ewa To Employees
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

The Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ms. Emma Fan called on Chairman FBR Mr. Rashid Mahmood Lagrial today at Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress on ADB funded projects and various other areas of mutual cooperation.

Chairman FBR apprised about the Transformation Plan which envisages making FBR more dynamic, modern and in line with the international standards. The Chairman said that the purpose of reforms was to maximise revenue growth while facilitating tax compliance.

The Country Director expressed support for FBR’s initiatives and reiterated the ADB’s resolve to continue supporting the revenue mobilisation efforts in Pakistan.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

100% record increase of Rs64b to 110b in NHA revenue: Aleem

  • Business

PDWP approves Rs21.572 development schemes

  • Business

PPL reports record profits, approves 60 pc dividend

  • Business

ABHI, FlowHCM collaborate to offer EWA to employees

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer