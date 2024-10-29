ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

The Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ms. Emma Fan called on Chairman FBR Mr. Rashid Mahmood Lagrial today at Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress on ADB funded projects and various other areas of mutual cooperation.

Chairman FBR apprised about the Transformation Plan which envisages making FBR more dynamic, modern and in line with the international standards. The Chairman said that the purpose of reforms was to maximise revenue growth while facilitating tax compliance.

The Country Director expressed support for FBR’s initiatives and reiterated the ADB’s resolve to continue supporting the revenue mobilisation efforts in Pakistan.