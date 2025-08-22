PDMA issues high-flood alert in River Sutlej, its tributaries

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high-flood alert in the Sutlej River and its tributaries.

“There is a possibility of an increase in the water flow in the Sutlej River in the next 24 hours due to the release of water from the Indian side”, reads the alert issued by the PDMA Punjab on Friday.

Besides the release of water from the Indian reservoirs, heavy monsoon rains are predicted in Pakistan on August 23, which will continue intermittently till August 27.

Due to the possible emergency, PDMA Punjab has issued alerts to all the commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has instructed the commissioners, deputy commissioners and rescue officials to remain alert to cope with any emergency. Alerts have been issued to the local government, agriculture department, irrigation department, health department, forest department, livestock and transport department.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that in view of the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all arrangements should be completed in advance.

“Staff in emergency control rooms should be kept on alert. The public should follow the precautionary measures issued”, he said while directing immediate evacuation of citizens living in the close vicinities of the Sutlej River basin.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the administration to cope with any emergency. In case of emergency, citizens should contact PDMA’s helpline 1129, he said.