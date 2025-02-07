AGL44.75▼ -1.48 (-0.03%)AIRLINK182.85▼ -2.34 (-0.01%)BOP9.67▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.25▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML46.5▲ 0.79 (0.02%)DGKC102▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)FCCL36.7▲ 0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.33▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)HUBC126.2▼ -0.63 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.32▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.05▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF42.7▼ -0.19 (0.00%)NBP70▼ -0.33 (0.00%)OGDC196.33▲ 0.89 (0.00%)PAEL38.12▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PIBTL7.73▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL168.03▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PRL33.35▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.3▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL102.19▼ -1.78 (-0.02%)TELE8▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.71▼ -0.13 (0.00%)TPLP11.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET20.02▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG66.5▲ 0.34 (0.01%)UNITY30.14▼ -1.22 (-0.04%)WTL1.54▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

PCB to release additional tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Servers Of Websites Selling Tickets For Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Crash Due To High Traffic
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided to release additional tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The board will issue extra tickets for four matches including two featuring Pakistan against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The remaining two matches include a high-profile group-stage clash between arch-rivals Australia and England while the second semi-final will be played on March 5 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The ticket sales will begin directly on Thursday while the fans could book their seats online or visit TCS centers across the country.

As per initial reports, 2,000 additional tickets will be available for the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match, while 5,000 tickets will be released for the other three games.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will commence on February 19 with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The tournament final is due for March 9. However, if the Indian team fails to qualify, the final will be held at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Web Desk Staff

