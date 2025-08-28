PCB to bear education expenses along with cricket training for young players  

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to take responsibility for both cricket and education of young players, sources said on Thursday.

The PCB will provide educational support to players from Under-15 to Under-19 categories, keeping them in academies throughout the year. The board will cover all academic expenses, including school and college admissions.

Children will be trained and educated at academies in Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, and Karachi.

The Sialkot academy will be dedicated to Under-15 players, Faisalabad will cater to Under-17, and Multan to Under-19.

Selection for these academies will be based on performance in regional cricket.

Sources further said that Karachi academy has been designated for women cricketers as well as activities of Pakistan Shaheens and the A team.

This initiative aims to ensure young cricketers not only excel in sports but also continue their academic journey without financial burden.