BISP Rs14,500 installment for August 2025 – Check Update

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced the disbursement of the August 2025 installment for deserving women and families across Pakistan.

Under the latest update, eligible recipients will receive a payment of Rs14,500, local media reported on Thursday.

BISP continues to provide regular financial assistance to low-income households. To improve accessibility and transparency, the government has simplified the eligibility verification process.

Check Eligibility via SMS

Applicants can send their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number without dashes to 8171 via SMS to instantly check their status and payment details.

The disbursement is being carried out in phases, and registered beneficiaries are advised to complete biometric verification to avoid delays.

Officials have emphasized that only those who complete biometric verification will be able to receive all three pending installments without interruption.

Some applicants have been declared ineligible due to issues such as incorrect CNIC details, income exceeding the program’s threshold, incomplete biometric verification, outdated registration information, or duplicate applications.

These individuals are advised to check their eligibility again through 8171 or visit the nearest BISP office for assistance.

The aim of the initiative is to ensure that financial aid reaches deserving families promptly and without unnecessary delays.

Meanwhile, BISP and Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (GSM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip BISP beneficiaries with entrepreneurship skills, training, and seed money.

Implemented under the BISP Hunarmand Program, the initiative aims to create sustainable income opportunities for women, particularly in the areas of maternal and child healthcare.

Through this collaboration, beneficiaries will benefit from Greenstar’s extensive infrastructure and nationwide community networks.

The program promotes an entrepreneurship model with seed money, enabling women not only to acquire skills but also to establish their own income-generating ventures in the health sector.