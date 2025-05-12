PCB Talent Hunt Programme: Registration of schools, colleges completed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced on Monday that the extensive registration process for the much-awaited PCB Talent Hunt Programme ended on 10 May and over 4,400 educational institutions have marked their interest to take part in it.

A total of 2,939 schools, 1,474 colleges and 58 women’s colleges have registered for the first of its kind PCB Talent Hunt Programme. In the next process the PCB will scrutinise the registered educational institutions and then move forward towards the player registration process.

Among the women’s colleges, 26 and 25 have registered from Sindh and Punjab, respectively, while five are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with one being from FATA.

A total of 1,218 schools have registered from Punjab, 777 from Sindh, 419 from KP, 293 from Balochistan, 111 from FATA, 103 from Islamabad and 18 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With this well curated Talent Hunt Programme, the PCB aims to scout talented men’s and women’s players across Pakistan and then provide them with opportunities to take up sport as a profession in future.