Pcb Suspends Nocs Of Top Cricketers After Asia Cup 2025 Defeat

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) of national players, barring them from participating in foreign leagues following the team’s defeat in the Asia Cup final against India.

According to an official notification issued by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, the board had earlier granted permission to several cricketers to take part in Australia’s Big Bash League. However, those NOCs have now been placed on hold.

The decision, announced a day after Pakistan’s loss in the T20 final in Dubai, will directly affect the country’s top players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf.

PCB officials said the move was aimed at ensuring the availability of national players for domestic and international commitments while also reviewing the team’s overall performance.

This development comes amid growing calls within the cricket fraternity for reforms and stricter measures following Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in major tournaments.

The suspension of NOCs is expected to impact the participation of Pakistani stars in upcoming overseas leagues, particularly the Big Bash, where they had been considered key signings.