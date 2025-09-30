ICC Women’s World Cup begins today, Pakistan to open campaign on Oct 2

GUWAHATI – The ICC Women’s World Cup kicks off today (Monday) with the opening clash between hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

The tournament features eight competing teams: defending champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India.

The schedule unveiled that Pakistan would play all of its matches in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

The national women’s side is set to begin its campaign on October 2 with a group-stage fixture against Bangladesh.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, while speaking about the team’s preparations, said the squad had undergone intensive training sessions in Colombo.

She expressed confidence in her teammates, noting their “energy and commitment” ahead of the global event.

The Pakistan squad includes Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sadaf Shams, Natalia Pervaiz, Eman Fatima, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal.

The tournament will run across multiple venues, with the top four teams from the group stage advancing to the knockout rounds.