Four terrorists killed as attack on security force camp in Mir Ali foiled

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Pakistani security forces successfully foiled a suicide bombing attempt in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, killing four terrorists in the process.

Reports said one militant attempted to drive a vehicle filled with explosives into a security forces camp. The vehicle struck the camp’s wall, triggering a massive explosion. However, three additional militants tried to breach the camp’s interior but were intercepted by the security forces.

In a swift and courageous response, security forces neutralized the three terrorists before they could enter the camp, ensuring that no personnel were harmed.

This successful operation is part of a series of recent victories for Pakistan’s military. Over the past two days, security forces have eliminated 88 militants, believed to be supported by the Afghan Taliban, in ongoing operations to secure the region.

Pakistan’s military and law enforcement agencies will continue to stand firm in the defense of the nation, fully committed to eradicating terrorism under the National Action Plan until the last militant is neutralized.