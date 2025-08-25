No more embassy visits: Online vehicle transfer facility unveiled for overseas Pakistani

LAHORE – Overseas Pakistanis will soon be able to buy, sell, register, and transfer their vehicles in Pakistan from any foreign country without the need to visit embassies or authorise family members through lengthy power of attorney processes.

Director General of Excise and Taxation, Umar Sher Chattha, has taken a major step to facilitate overseas Pakistanis by initiating the process to enable biometric verification abroad.

A formal request has been sent to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), seeking integration of biometric services under the Pak-ID system for overseas citizens.

The DG Excise said the identity cards of citizens and their vehicle data are already linked, making it technically feasible for remote processing.

Once NADRA allows biometric access, overseas Pakistanis will be able to directly register or transfer vehicles while staying abroad.

Previously, the process involved embassy verification and granting power of attorney to close relatives in Pakistan, which often caused significant delays and legal complications.

Thousands of vehicle transfers are currently pending due to the lack of a proper overseas biometric system.

This new initiative is expected to significantly reduce processing time and offer convenience to the overseas Pakistanis.