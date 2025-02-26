PCB overhaul needed to save cricket

THE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman must take bold, corrective and drastic administrative and technical steps to address the severe public backlash following the team’s disastrous performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

To dampen the anger of fans and stem the rot in PCB, the following immediate actions should be taken:

Overhaul the Selection Committee & team management: Sack the current Selection Committee responsible for poor team selection and appoint competent former cricketers having proven success records with a merit-based approach. Fire underperforming coaching staff and hire internationally reputed professionals with a modern cricketing approach.- Appoint a psychologist and performance analyst to address the team’s repeated mental and strategic failures.

Accountability for players & leadership: Remove all underperforming senior players and introduce fresh, talented youngsters. Reassess the captaincy in all formats based on leadership qualities, not favouritism. Introduce performance-based central contracts, where salaries and perks are linked to individual and team performances.

Revamp domestic cricket structure: Restore a strong domestic cricket structure, including departmental teams, to create competition. Increase domestic players’ salaries to discourage reliance on T20 leagues and ensure commitment to Pakistan cricket.

Strengthen the fitness & discipline culture: Implement a strict fitness benchmark like Australia and England. – Enforce zero tolerance for indiscipline, including penalties for players prioritizing leagues over national duty.

Structural reforms in PCB: Depoliticize PCB by removing unqualified individuals from key positions. Hire experienced cricket administrators with a professional vision for long-term development. Introduce transparency in team selection and management decisions to regain public trust.

Fan & media engagement: Hold a public press conference, apologize to the nation and present a roadmap for reforms. Establish an independent grievance redressal system where fans and former players can raise concerns about the team’s management. Ensure regular performance reviews of players and coaches with clear consequences for repeated failures. Invest in grassroots & talent development: Open high-performance centres across Pakistan for young cricketers. Improve pitches and facilities at the clubs, educational institutions and domestic levels. Launch PCB-backed scholarships for talented players to train abroad.

Review of PSL’s role in national team development: Ensure that PSL performances are not the only criteria for national team selection. Use PSL as a platform for grooming new talent rather than favouring established, declining players.

Immediate inquiry & public report on the champion’s trophy debacle: Form a high-level independent committee to investigate the reasons for the failure. Publish a transparent report and take strict actions against those responsible.

Appoint a strong & respected head coach: Bring in a top-level international coach with experience in winning ICC tournaments. Ensure that the coach has full authority over team matters, free from internal politics.

By implementing these drastic measures, the PCB Chairman can begin damage control, address public outrage and lay the foundation for long-term success in Pakistan cricket. If such actions are not taken immediately, public trust in the PCB and the national team will continue to decline.

—The author writes on strategic, political, economic, current affairs & sports.

