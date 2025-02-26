Gender gap despite 10% quota

DESPITE making up nearly half of Pakistan’s population, women remain strikingly underrepresented in the federal government’s civilian workforce.

According to the Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre (PPARC), out of more than 1.2 million federal employees, only 49,508 are women.

This means that women constitute a mere 5% of the total workforce—an alarming disparity that raises concerns about gender equality in the country’s public sector employment.

This glaring underrepresentation persists despite the fact that Pakistan has a legally mandated 10% quota for female recruitment across all federal government services, including the prestigious Civil Superior Services (CSS).

The disparity not only highlights the challenges women face in securing government jobs but also underscores broader societal and institutional barriers that hinder women’s economic participation in Pakistan. The history of gender disparity in government employment can be traced back to deep-seated cultural, social and institutional biases. While women have made significant strides in education and other professional fields, their entry into government service remains limited. Over the years, successive governments have introduced various policies aimed at increasing female participation in the workforce. However, these initiatives have largely fallen short due to inadequate implementation, societal resistance, and bureaucratic inertia. 10% quota: A policy for namesake? The 10% quota for women in federal government jobs was introduced to create a more inclusive and representative workforce. However, the current statistics indicate that the policy has not been effectively implemented. If enforced properly, there should be at least 120,000 women employed in the federal government. The actual figure of 49,508 falls significantly short of this target, demonstrating a critical gap between policy and practice.

Several factors contribute to this policy failure: Lack of Awareness and Implementation: Many hiring agencies and departments either ignore or fail to actively enforce the quota system. Institutional Resistance: A deeply entrenched male-dominated bureaucratic culture often views women as less competent or suitable for leadership roles. Limited Opportunities for Career Progression: Even when women are hired, they frequently face a glass ceiling that prevents them from advancing to senior positions. Socio-cultural Barriers: Traditional gender norms and family expectations often discourage women from pursuing careers in government service. The underrepresentation of women in federal employment results from multiple challenges that hinder their entry and retention in government service. These challenges include:

Workplace Discrimination and Bias: Women in Pakistan’s federal workforce often face discrimination in hiring, promotions, and workplace policies. Many female employees report feeling isolated in male-dominated work environments, where their professional contributions are undervalued. Gender bias also manifests in the form of unequal pay, limited access to leadership roles, and lack of mentorship opportunities. Cultural and Societal Constraints: Cultural expectations place a disproportionate burden on women to prioritize family responsibilities over career aspirations. Many women are discouraged from working in government offices due to societal norms that favor men in public-sector roles. Additionally, a lack of family support, especially in rural areas, further limits their ability to pursue government jobs.

Security and Harassment Issues: Women in government offices often face safety concerns, including workplace harassment. Fear of harassment, both inside and outside the workplace, discourages many qualified women from applying for government jobs. The lack of a strong legal framework and effective mechanisms to address harassment further exacerbates the issue. Lack of Supportive Workplace Policies: Many government offices lack family-friendly policies such as maternity leave, childcare facilities, and flexible work hours. These policies are crucial for encouraging female participation in the workforce. Without them, many women are forced to choose between their careers and their familial responsibilities. Despite some progress, women’s representation in Pakistan’s federal workforce remains disproportionately low. The 5% participation rate is a stark reminder of the systemic barriers that prevent women from accessing government jobs, even when legal provisions exist to support them.

Addressing the gender disparity in Pakistan’s federal workforce requires a multi-pronged approach that involves legal reforms, cultural shifts, and institutional commitments, as well as a concerted effort from policymakers, government institutions, and society at large. Recruitment policies must be revised to ensure transparency, with hiring authorities held accountable for meeting gender quotas. A central oversight body should monitor compliance, and penalties should be imposed on departments failing to implement the quota effectively. Only then will the fruits of gender equality be realized through the due efforts of the concerned authorities.

