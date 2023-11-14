LAHORE- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively considering a shakeup in its coaching staff, with discussions initiated to replace foreign coaches.

According to the reliable sources, Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur is scheduled to visit the PCB headquarters, where it is anticipated that both Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick may be asked for packing.

The PCB reportedly reached an agreement to transition from foreign to local coaches, marking a shift in strategy. In this context, a series of meetings has commenced, involving consultations with former cricket captains, under the guidance of Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

Meanwhile, the PCB confirmed the resignation of Morné Morkel, the South African bowling coach, with an official statement issued on the matter.

The development took place after poor performance of the Pakistani cricket team in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The team, in its all departments, failed to make any significant performance. After ouster from the ICC World Cup 2023 race, the team is now back to the homeland.

In a further development, Zaka Ashraf is set to travel to India on November 17 to participate in the ICC meeting. Prior to his departure, he will engage in crucial discussions with the team management, including captain Babar Azam. The agenda for these meetings will encompass a comprehensive review of the team’s performance in both the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The recent resignation of South African bowling coach Morné Morkel adds to the dynamics of the ongoing discussions about the coaching staff, signaling a potential shift in the approach taken by the PCB in shaping the future of Pakistan’s cricket coaching setup.