PESHAWAR – Pashtun Tahafuzz Movement (PTM) leader and former leader Ali Wazir has been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Wazir, 47, was shifted to an unknown location after being taken into custody in the FIR registered against him. The controversial leader, who was in Balochistan, was returning to Waziristan when he was stopped and arrested near Darzinda in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

PTM leader has been held for the second time in recent months as authorities tightened the noose around the outspoken leaders. He and activist Imaan Hazir Mazari were detained for a controversial speech at Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) rally in the capital.

The outspoken politician was released on bail in mid-September on court orders.

Earlier this year, PTM leader walked free after 2-years in prison for anti-state speeches.

The controversial politician is known for anti-state rhetoric is said to have spent more time as a lawmaker rather than in assembly or his constituency.