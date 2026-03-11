Former Mna Malik Niaz Ahmed Jakhar Passes Away At 72

Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and senior political figure Malik Niaz Ahmed Jakhar passed away in his hometown of Layyah. He was 72.

His funeral prayers (Namaz-i-Janaza) were offered on Wednesday in Layyah city, where a large number of people from various walks of life attended to pay their last respects.

Local MNAs and MPAs, political workers, ex-parliamentarians, friends and family members, as well as leaders from several political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), were present on the occasion.

Participants paid rich tributes to the late leader for his services to the people of Layyah, describing him as a sincere and compassionate politician who remained accessible to the public throughout his life. They also met his son, MNA Awais Ahmed Jakhar, who currently represents the constituency in the National Assembly, and expressed their condolences over the loss.

Malik Niaz Ahmed Jakhar (18 July 1954-11 March 2026) served four terms in the National Assembly, winning general elections in 1988, 1990, 2002 and 2018, representing Layyah. He had also held the position of Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Tourism and Religious Affairs during his illustrious political career. He was widely regarded as a fatherly political figure known for his humility and dedication to public service.

Political leaders noted that Malik Niaz Jakhar always kept his doors open for the people and believed in serving humanity without discrimination on the basis of political affiliation. They said he upheld traditional political values of sincerity, humility and public service.

During his parliamentary career, Malik Niaz Jakhar represented his constituency in the National Assembly on different political platforms, including the PPP, PPP-Patriots, PML-Q and later PTI, earning respect across party lines.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasar, as well as members of the National Assembly and Senate, expressed their deep sorrow over his demise.

In their condolence messages to MNA Awais Ahmed Jakhar and other members of the bereaved family, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss.

President of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik also expressed deep grief over Malik Niaz Jakhar’s death. In a message to his sons—Awais Jakhar, Usama Haider Jakhar and Ali Hassan Jakhar—he described the late politician as a thorough gentleman, seasoned politician and a kind human being, praying that Allah Almighty grant him a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.