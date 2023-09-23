The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the team management for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in India in October and November.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on 6 October against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Usman Anwari (security manager), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Pakistan are scheduled to depart for Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s side will play their first warm-up on 29 September against New Zealand and the second and last against Australia on 3 October.

Team director Mickey Arthur will join the side by 30 September.