PCB announces women’s domestic contracts for 90 players for 2024-25

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced women’s domestic contracts for 90 players for the season 2024-25, which includes 18 Pakistan U19 players, 62 emerging category and 10 Pakistan capped players.

The 18 Pakistan women’s U19 players will also benefit from the monthly retainers as they look to build upon their experiences from the ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024-25 and ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2025.

The names of the 90 players were recommended by the Women’s National Selection Committee, which includes former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq and former Pakistan Women’s international Batool Fatima.

The contracts have been offered to the players across the country based on their potential and performances displayed in the domestic events. The contracts are set to run between July 2024 and June 2025.

With the announcement of the 12-month retainers, the PCB aims to expand the talent pool in women’s game at the grassroots level and also to inspire the young players to take up the sport as professionals.

It is the second consecutive iteration of the women’s domestic contracts after first ever such contracts were conferred upon 79 players in the year 2023-24. In addition to the domestic contracts, the emerging and U19 players will also receive match fee, daily allowance, and a share in prize money.

The list of 90 players along with their cities in alphabetical order are:

Aima Saleem Satti (Rawalpindi), Aimen Anwar (Karachi), Aleena Masood (Khanewal), Aleena Shah (Peshawar), Aliya Riaz (Lahore), Aliza Sabir (Karachi), Amber Kainaat (Lahore), Amna Bibi (Sargodha), Anam Amin (Lahore), Anosha Nasir (Karachi), Areesha Noor (Lahore), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Arim Barkat (Lahore), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Ayesha Zafar (Lahore), Dua Majid (Lahore), Eisha Naeem (Karachi), Esha Ali (Hyderabad), Eyman Fatima (Lahore), Fajr Naveed (Rawalpindi), Fariha Mahmood (Lahore), Farzana Farooq (Rawalpindi), Fatima Shahid (Lahore), Fatima Zahra (Rawalpindi), Gull Rukh (Dera Ghazi Khan), Hafsa Khalid (Karachi), Haleema Azeem Dar (Lahore), Haleema Dua (Lahore), Humna Bilal (Rawalpindi), Huraina Sajjad (Karachi), Iram Javed (Lahore), Kaynat Hafeez (Lahore), Khadija Chishti (Lahore), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Laiba Mansoor (Rawalpindi), Laraib Malik (Lahore), Maham Manzoor (Hyderabad), Mahnoor Aftab (Peshawar), Mehrab Fatima (Sargodha), Momina Riasat (Abbottabad), Muqadas Bukhari (Okara), Natalia Parvaiz (Bhimber), Neelam Mushtaq (Lahore), Neha Sharmeen (Karachi), Nida Dar (Gujranwala), Noor Ul Iman (Bahawalpur), Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore), Rabia Rani (D.I.Khan), Rehmat Noreen (Lodhran), Rida Aslam (Muzaffarabad), Subica Shahzadi (Lahore), Saima Malik (Quetta), Saiqa Riaz (Lahore), Saira Jabeen (Chitral), Samina Aftab (Bahawalpur), Samiya Afsar (Lahore), Sana Talib (Rahim Yar Khan), Shabnam Hayat (Karachi), Shawal Zulfiqar (Lahore), Sidra Nawaz (Lahore), Soha Fatima (Lahore), Syeda Masooma Jafri (Karachi), Tahzeeb Shah (Swabi), Tania Saeed (Rawalpindi), Waheeda Akhtar (Lahore), Warda Yousuf (Okara), Yusra Ehtesham (Karachi), Yusra Amir (Karachi), Zaibunisa Niaz (Charsadda), Zamina Tahir (Lahore), Zunaira Shah (Karachi) and Zunash Abdul Sattar (Lahore)

Pakistan Women’s U19 players:

Aleesa Mukhtiar (Bahawalpur), Areesha Ansari (Sheikhupura), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Komal Khan (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Memoona Khalid (Faisalabad), Minahil Javed (Lahore), Minahil Rafique (Faisalabad), Quratulain (Sialkot), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Tayyba Imdad (Abbottabad), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi), Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)