Ushna Shah reveals how cosmetic surgery once ruined her face

LAHORE – Popular actress Ushna Shah on Wednesday revealed how a cosmetic surgery procedure once ruined her face.

Ushna Shah shared that she is now extremely afraid of undergoing cosmetic surgery. She explained that she once got fillers but had to get them removed after they distorted her facial features.

She made this disclosure while talking to a local private TV about the cosmetic procedures.

The actress further revealed that she suffers from sleep issues, which cause dark circles under her eyes. A doctor suggested that fillers could help resolve this problem, so she decided to get them—and indeed, the dark circles disappeared.

However, after a few months when the fillers dissolved, she visited a salon where a beautician told her that she could also administer fillers. Ushna Shah then got the fillers done again from the beautician but this time, her eyes became severely swollen.

She stated that the swelling was so extreme that her entire face looked distorted, and she had to get the fillers removed immediately. Ushna Shah added that after this experience, she is now afraid of any kind of cosmetic surgery.