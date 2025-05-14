AGL56.07▲ 5.1 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.96▲ 0.08 (0.00%)BOP9.91▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.53▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML36.03▲ 3.28 (0.10%)DGKC147.48▼ -3.26 (-0.02%)FCCL47.86▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFL14.68▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC137.97▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.87▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.29▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.16▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF75.31▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)NBP86.79▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)OGDC212.67▼ -5.99 (-0.03%)PAEL46.13▲ 0.83 (0.02%)PIBTL8.57▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL169.91▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PRL31.14▲ 1.59 (0.05%)PTC20.05▼ -0.08 (0.00%)SEARL83.77▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE7.21▲ 0.22 (0.03%)TOMCL31.16▲ 1.02 (0.03%)TPLP8.42▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TREET19.26▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.2▲ 2.91 (0.05%)UNITY27.35▲ 1.22 (0.05%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Lahore Literati, Kanz-ul-Iman School, Aeps Academy among 95 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 95 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 28 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 35 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town and on Canal Bank Road, and 32 in Subzazar Housing Scheme during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Lahore Literati, Kanz-ul-Iman School, Aeps Academy, Hassan Orthopedic Hospital & Poly Clinic, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Punjab capital.

Staff Report

