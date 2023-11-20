KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khwal has performed Umrah along with their son.
Naimal, who has quit the showbiz industry, updated her fans about their religious pilgrimage in a social media post shared on Instagram.
The photos shows the couple and their son wearing ihrama as they are posing for a photo in front of Holy Kaaba.
Naimal captioned the post as, “Allhumdollilah”.
View this post on Instagram
Several celebrities from entertainment industry and fans have congratulated them on performing Umrah.
They tied the knot in 2019 and were blessed with a baby boy in 2020. They named their son Mustafa Abbasi.