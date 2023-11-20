ISLAMABAD- An accountability court on Monday granted permission to PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana reference.

The lawyers of the PML-N Supremo appeared before the court, seeking approval for their client to give a statement in the Toshakhana case. In response, the NAB prosecutor requested time to review the plea.

The judge questioned, “What is the problem in recording Nawaz Sharif’s statement?”.

Later, the court allowed the PML-N Supremo to record his statement, and put off further hearing of the case till Nov 30.

reference involves ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, accused of obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying only 15 per cent of the actual price.

In 2020, Nawaz Sharif was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ in the Toshakhana reference, with a permanent arrest warrant issued due to his continued non-appearance.

Currently, Sharif is on bail in the Toshakhana case. AC Judge Muhammad Bashir oversaw the Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, and others during the hearing.

