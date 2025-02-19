Passing out parade of 52nd  Basic Aviation Security Course held

Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Mohammad Avais Dastgir attended the passing out parade of 52nd Basic Aviation Security Course and 32nd Officer Basic Aviation Security Course The Passing Out Parade Ceremony of Basic Aviation Security Course of Airports Security Force was held at ASF Academy Karachi.

A total of 655 new enlisted men and women were trained in the Basic Aviation Security Course. During the training, the recruits were not only trained in the latest aviation security procedures, but were also put through a tough and physically demanding process to cope with any difficult situation. Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Mohammad Avais Dastgir Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara Imtiaz attended the event as Chief Guest.

He was given a general salute by the parade on his arrival. He inspected the parade along with Director General Airports Security Force, Major General Adnan Asif Jahshad. The Corps Commander awarded prizes and medals to the trainees who performed well. While addressing the participants of the event, the Corps Commander fully appreciated the efforts made by the Airports Security Force in relation to the foolproof security and peace and order of the country’s airports.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Airports Security Force. At the end of the passing out ceremony, Corps Commander Karachi congratulated the recruits and their parents who completed the training and expressed hope that they will be a positive addition to the manpower of the Airports Security Force.