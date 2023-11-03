Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twenty-four hours. However, light rain thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded. Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twelve, Gilgit six and Murree nine degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather chances of light rain with thunderstorm in Srignar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Jammu. Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian six degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus two, Anantnag seven and Baramula nine centigrade.—INP