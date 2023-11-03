Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaullah said that his party is not interested in holding dialogue with individuals involved in May 9 vandalism. Rana Sanaullah stated this while speaking in Dunya News’ programme ‘On The Front’.

Commenting on talks with the chief and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the PML-N is not interested in holding dialogues with those PTI leaders who were found involved in the May 9 incidents.

Rana Sanaullah said his party wished to work with all national institutions and political parties for the country's prosperity. We need to work collectively to achieve development and prosperity for the people, he said.—INP