Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 115 kg drugs while conducting 13 operations across the country and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday. He informed that 970 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Sialkot. 145 heroin and hashish filled capsules were recovered from the possession of two passengers netted at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The accused, residents of Khyber, were leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601. 14 heroin-filled capsules weighing 700 grams were recovered from two suspects, residents of Chiniot, arrested on University Road Peshawar.

The accused, a resident of Chiniot, was smuggling heroin from Peshawar to Punjab. 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcycle intercepted on University Road Peshawar. 300 grams hashish and 100 grams cannabis were recovered from a parcel confiscated from a courier office located on Ring Road Peshawar.

10 kg hashish and 4 kg Ice drug were recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber. 10 kg hashish and 2 kg heroin concealed for smuggling in Panjgur area was recovered.