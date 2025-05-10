‘Panicked’ India targets Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan – India, in what Pakistan on Saturday called a “cowardly response,” targeted Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Rahim Yar Khan.

The airport, built in 1993 and named after UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is regarded as a symbol of Pakistan-UAE friendship. The strike caused damage to the facility, drawing criticism from Pakistani officials and journalists alike.

The tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India surged dramatically, as both countries engaged in direct military and cyber attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting critical infrastructure and strategic locations.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in a televised interview, confirmed that the country is “prepared for the next level” of confrontation if hostilities with India continue to escalate. He acknowledged India’s recent calls for peace but criticized its simultaneous military aggression.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of escalation. If it happens, we are ready. However, we will not let our guard down,” Asif stated. “A war between two nuclear powers is alarming for the entire world. If it goes beyond a certain point, it won’t remain confined to this region — and if it turns nuclear, even the spectators will suffer.”

The defense minister further revealed that the Indian attack caused minor damage at Nur Khan Airbase, but no major losses were reported. He also dismissed the possibility of an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority at this stage.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory operation, dubbed Operation Bunyan Marsoos, targeting several Indian military installations.

According to the official sources, Pakistan struck Udhampur and Pathankot airbases, destroyed the BrahMos missile storage facility, and neutralized the Indian Army’s brigade headquarters known as “G-Top.”

In addition to the airstrikes, Pakistani cyber units reportedly disabled 70% of India’s national power grid and hacked multiple Indian government and military websites, severely disrupting communications and utilities.

Meanwhile, Pakistani drones reportedly conducted prolonged surveillance flights over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan also claimed to have disabled India’s Bathinda Airfield during the same operation.