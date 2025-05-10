Pakistan ready for next level if tensions escalate with India, warns defence minister

ISLAMABAD – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that if tensions escalate with India, Pakistan is prepared for the next level.

Talking to a local private TV, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that although India has recently spoken of peace in the past two or three days, it has also continued its aggression.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of things escalating to the next level. If that happens, we are ready — but we will not let our guard down,” said the minister.

He added, “We’ve heard India’s talk of peace on a TV, and we remain cautious. If international powers intervene, we are prepared for that as well,”.

Khawaja Asif remarked that a war between two nuclear powers is a cause of concern for the entire world. “If the conflict escalates, it won’t remain confined to this region. God forbid, if it turns into a nuclear situation, even the bystanders will be caught in its flames,”.

The Defense Minister further said, “Had we not responded, India would have launched another attack two or three months later. We have stopped India, and India must understand that Pakistan will not tolerate such actions,”,

He revealed that apart from damage to a single vehicle at the Nur Khan Airbase, no other losses have occurred, and there is no meeting of the National Command Authority taking place.

It may be mentioned here that in response to Indian aggression, Pakistan this morning destroyed several airfields including Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot Air Bases.

In addition, it carried out a cyber attack on an electric company in the Indian state of Maharashtra, completely paralyzing the power system and jamming a military satellite.

Moreover, the Pakistani drones flew for several hours over the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Pakistan also destroyed India’s Bathinda Airfield.