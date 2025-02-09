A skills-first approach to modern education

DEGREES are impressive, but skills get the job done. This statement resonates deeply in today’s rapidly evolving world, where industries are reshaped by technological advancements and job markets demand adaptability. While Pakistan’s traditional education system remains focused on theoretical knowledge, employers increasingly seek candidates with practical, job-ready skills. In this context, the skills-first approach—which prioritizes competency development over conventional academic credentials—is not just an alternative; it is an urgent necessity for Pakistan’s economic and social progress. The skills-first approach emphasizes equipping individuals with actionable expertise that can be immediately applied in the workforce. From coding and digital marketing to advanced manufacturing and healthcare technologies, skills-based education ensures that learners acquire competencies directly relevant to industry needs. Unlike traditional education, this approach highlights hands-on training, problem-solving abilities and adaptability. It spans higher education, vocational training and technical education, ensuring that graduates are not just knowledgeable but also capable of implementing their learning at work effectively.

Pakistan faces a critical need to embrace this approach through its learning services providers, both at the public and private sectors. Despite having one of the world’s largest youth populations—with approximately 60% of Pakistanis under 30—unemployment remains alarmingly high. The reliance on outdated curricula, theoretical instruction and a lack of industry exposure has left a vast skills gap, as a result of which many graduates struggle to find jobs relevant to their degrees, underscoring the academia-industry disconnect. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and degree programs based on outcome-based-education offer a promising solution. Institutions like the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have developed national standards and qualifications frameworks, ensuring industry-specific skills in fields such as automotive engineering, plumbing and information technology. Similarly, the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) revised Undergraduate Education Policy V 1.1. mandates internships, fieldwork and capstone projects to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application. However, the challenge remains: many academic programs still lack alignment with evolving industry demands, leaving graduates underprepared for the modern workforce.

A skilled workforce is the backbone of any thriving economy. Prioritizing market-relevant skills can drive innovation, attract foreign investment and enhance productivity in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and IT. Moreover, aligning educational outcomes with industry needs directly addresses unemployment by making graduates more employable. This shift may particularly be crucial for marginalized communities of Pakistan, where vocational training can provide immediate earning opportunities and economic mobility. Furthermore, in an increasingly interconnected world, Pakistani workers must compete with global talent. Without relevant skills, they risk being left behind in the international job market. Adopting a skills-focused education system will ensure that Pakistan’s workforce remains competitive and adaptable in the face of technological disruptions.

International models provide valuable insights to this approach. Germany’s dual education system seamlessly integrates classroom learning with apprenticeships, ensuring graduates possess both theoretical knowledge and hands-on expertise. Singapore’s Skills Future initiative offers continuous learning opportunities, empowering citizens to upgrade their skills throughout their careers. China, through its extensive vocational training centres, has positioned itself as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. Pakistan can adopt similar strategies by fostering collaboration between policymakers, academia and industry to develop a skills-first framework tailored to local needs. HEC’s guidelines can be leveraged to incorporate project-based learning, industry attachments and skill-based assessments into university curricula. Simultaneously, expanding TVET programs, particularly in rural areas, will be essential. Aligning these programs with local job market demands can empower Pakistan’s youth with practical, employment-ready expertise. For graduates whose academic qualifications do not align with current job market demands, micro-credentials in high-demand skills like cybersecurity, AI and digital marketing can provide quick and effective employment pathways. Online and blended learning modules can further enhance accessibility, offering flexible education tailored to diverse learners. Moreover, establishing a uniform accreditation system for these certifications, governed by a consortium of universities and quality assurance bodies, would enhance their credibility and industry acceptance.

To ensure sustainable implementation, industry partnerships must be incentivized. The government can introduce tax breaks or subsidies for companies collaborating with educational institutions on skills development programs. Encouraging apprenticeships and internships will further integrate skill-focused education into the national framework, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and continuous professional development. Empowering Pakistan’s youth with market-relevant skills will not just serve as a policy initiative—it will be the foundation of a competitive and self-reliant nation. By embracing a skills-first mindset, the country through its technical and vocational training and higher education institutions can unlock economic growth, reduce unemployment and position itself as a formidable player in the global economy.

—The writer is serving as a Public Servant serving as Deputy Director in Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

([email protected])