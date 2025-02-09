Independent judiciary, rule of law must for political stability: Gohar

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Terming the February 8, 2024, as the blackest day in the country’s history the Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said the elections were rigged and the PTI mandate was stolen during the polls and a puppet regime was installed.

“We had won elections in the country including Punjab. Our mandate was stolen in the darkness of the night during the polls.” The PTI Chairman said while addressing a public rally, a party show, in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday

Gohar, however, emphasized on the need to address economic challenges being faced by the country adding Pakistan’s economic stability was interlinked with political stability.

The PTI chairman also stressed the need for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law saying there will be political stability if the judiciary is independent.”

PTI KP President Junaid Akbar revealed that Imran Khan will soon give another call for protest. He said the PTI workers, through the massive public gathering, conveyed a message that they were not tired of protests. He said next we will take to the streets with preparations to face bullets. He, however, said the PTI did not want confrontation with institutions.

Addressing the rally KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur warned that if his party decided to take revenge then the ruling coalition “won’t be able to bear it”. He apprehended that Pakistan would suffer if hatred increased.