TEL AVIV – Israel-Palestine conflict has been a long-standing and complex issue with periodic outbreaks of violence, and in recent skirmishes, the death toll climbed to nearly 1000 in Palestine as Israeli Forces continued bombardment of phosphorous bombs.

Palestine’s foreign office said the attacks from Jewish forces killed over 250 children and 200 women while thousands are getting treatment for serious wounds.

Amid the horrific development, Gaza accused Tel Aviv of using phosphorus incendiary weapons in the Gaza Strip.

It slammed Israel for hitting health workers, as 8 health workers were brutally killed while over a dozen suffered injuries.

In a statement on Twitter, Palestine said occupational forces are using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians. Chief of the European Observatory for Human Rights, shared a clip online showing Israel’s brutality.

This is not the first time Israel has been accused of using white phosphorus bombs in Gaza during past conflicts.

Tel Aviv, after getting support from the US and other nations, stepped up its offensive on Gaza, pounding it in densely located areas with continuous strikes.

Following days of bombing, scores of residential buildings, factories, and commercial areas were badly hit. It said fighter jets destroyed Hamas detection systems that militia used to spot military aircraft.

What are white phosphorus bombs and why are they banned?

Phosphorus bombs, specifically white phosphorus munitions, have been a subject of controversy and debate due to their potential for causing harm to civilians and their widespread and indiscriminate effects. The use of white phosphorus in warfare is regulated by international law, particularly under the Geneva Conventions.

White phosphorus can be used legally in certain circumstances, primarily for providing smoke screens, illuminating targets, or marking locations for military purposes. However, there are restrictions on its use to minimize the risk to civilians. Its use in densely populated areas, for example, is subject to scrutiny and condemnation.

In some cases, the use of white phosphorus in ways that cause excessive harm to civilians or violates international humanitarian law may be considered a war crime. The international community and various organizations have called for stricter regulations and restrictions on the use of white phosphorus in warfare, particularly in areas where there is a high risk of civilian casualties.

It’s important to note that the use and regulation of white phosphorus munitions can vary, and it’s crucial to refer to international laws and agreements, such as the Geneva Conventions, as well as any specific treaties or agreements that may address this issue for the most current and accurate information regarding the legality of phosphorus bombs in different contexts.