Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is likely in Peshawar on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday and partly cloudy weather on Friday.

Dry weather is expected across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 33 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.