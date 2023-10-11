Israel’s total blockade of the Gaza Strip, which deprives Palestinians of basic necessities for living, is prohibited by international law, as per the United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said people’s dignity and lives had to be respected as he called for all sides to defuse the “explosive powder-keg situation”.

Palestinian group Hamas, which abducted about 150 people in its surprise weekend assault on Israel, threatened to execute the hostages if Israeli air strikes continued “targeting” Gaza residents without warning. The threat came after Israel on Monday imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off food, water and electricity supplies.