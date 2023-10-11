LAHORE- Renowned Pakistani Nobel laureate and human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The call from the Nobel laureate came after the casualties crossed 2000 numbers on both sides.

Taking to X, Malala Yousafzai emphasized the unrelenting impact of war on innocent children. Malala stated, “I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I have processed the tragic news of the past days, I think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle.”

She also wrote, “We woke up to the sounds of mortar shells, saw our schools and mosques destroyed by bombs. Peace became something we could only dream about,”.

Malala further wrote: “War never spares children — not those kidnapped from their homes in Israel, not those hiding from airstrikes or deprived of food and water in Gaza,”. She concluded her remarks while expressing her heartfelt sorrow for the countless children and people yearning for peace and justice in the Holy Land.

It is worth noting that Malala Yousafzai holds the distinction of being the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, an honor she received for her unwavering commitment to ensuring every child’s right to education.