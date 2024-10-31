Pak’s genuine concerns

IN an address at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s representative raised critical concerns regarding the ongoing supply of advanced weapons and sensitive technologies to India. Given the belligerent and aggressive posture of the Modi government, the apprehensions are not only valid but also indicative of the broader implications for regional stability.

The alarming reality is that as India amasses sophisticated military capabilities, the underlying motives of these transactions come into sharp focus. The substantial defence deals signed by India in recent years clearly reflect a strategic agenda aimed at establishing India as a dominant regional power, particularly in countering China. This geopolitical manoeuvring, supported by nations that profess strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, raises significant ethical questions.

Many of these countries have conveniently waived licensing requirements for advanced military technologies destined for India, exposing a troubling double standard in global arms supply practices. When advanced weaponry flows unchecked to one nation, it emboldens aggressive postures and military posturing that can spiral into conflict. The Modi government’s track record—characterized by hostility toward neighbouring countries and a disregard for international resolutions—raises legitimate fears that such a build-up will not be used for defensive purposes. Pakistan has very rightly and consistently advocated for a strategic restraint regime in South Asia, emphasizing that it neither seeks nor is engaged in an arms race. Instead, it calls for addressing the root causes of the arms trade and fostering a climate conducive to peace. The commitment to a balanced conventional force approach is a testament to Pakistan’s desire for stability rather than escalation. As we consider the broader implications of arms transfers and military build-ups, it is crucial for the international community to reject double standards. The promotion of peace and security must take precedence over geopolitical ambitions. A world rife with conflicts, driven by unequal military capabilities, threatens the very foundations of a liveable global environment.