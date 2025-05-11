Pakistan’s victory proves nation is united and strong

Pak Armed Forces displayed exceptional skill, coordination and courage

The conclusion of the 18-day military standoff between Pakistan and India, ending in a ceasefire, has marked a turning point in South Asian geopolitics. Pakistan has emerged not only victorious on strategic fronts but also as a symbol of unity, maturity, and national resilience.

At the forefront of this defense stood the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces, particularly the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force, who displayed exceptional skill, coordination, and courage.

In a historic air engagement, five Indian aircraft were shot down despite Pakistan being outnumbered. More than 80 Indian and Israeli-made drones were intercepted with precision, ensuring the safety of critical assets.

Pakistan in retaliation successfully hit 26 Indian military targets, including the destruction of a battery of the S-400 air defence system and several frontline positions in Kashmir.

This military success was guided by the composed leadership of the Government of Pakistan, which handled the crisis with strategic restraint, avoiding unnecessary escalation while asserting Pakistan’s sovereignty firmly and effectively.

The government’s mature handling of both internal stability and international diplomacy won widespread praise.

In a rare show of national solidarity, all political parties—regardless of affiliation—stood united behind the country’s armed forces and state institutions.

This collective resolve sent a clear message to adversaries: when it comes to national defense, Pakistan speaks with one voice.

The conflict also witnessed a major shift in diplomatic positioning. The Kashmir dispute was once again brought to global attention — an outcome India has always sought to avoid.

While Indian attempts to garner international support fell flat, Pakistan received open and strong backing from its time-tested friends, notably China and Türkiye.

On the narrative front, Pakistan’s media—both traditional and digital—rose to the occasion with discipline, responsibility, and patriotism.

Newsrooms and social platforms alike echoed a unified message, successfully countering Indian propaganda and disinformation.

In contrast, Indian media outlets faced international criticism for false reporting and exaggerated claims, which severely damaged their credibility.

But the real heartbeat of this national effort was the people of Pakistan. Calm in the face of conflict, firm in their support for the armed forces, and proud of their national identity, the citizens stood as one. Their unwavering confidence in Pakistan’s capabilities added strength to every decision, every action, and every response.

India’s aggressive rhetoric — from threats of taking Azad Kashmir to destabilizing Balochistan — stood exposed as hollow posturing.

The BJP government’s ambitions of regional dominance were thoroughly tested, and the world saw, perhaps for the first time in decades, Pakistan much more stronger than India in both capability and resolve.

This standoff was more than a military confrontation — it was a test of national strength across all domains. And Pakistan passed with distinction.

We extend heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Armed Forces, the Government of Pakistan, all political parties, the responsible and patriotic media, and the resilient people of this nation.

This is a victory for unity, discipline, and the unwavering spirit of Pakistan.