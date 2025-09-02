Pakistan’s Tameen Khan pulls out of World Athletics Championship 2025  

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fastest female athlete Tameen Khan has been ruled out of the upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025 in Tokyo after suffering an injury during training.

According to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Tameen was scheduled to compete in the women’s 100-metre sprint event later this month. The federation had specially secured her entry into the prestigious global competition, marking a significant step for Pakistan in women’s athletics.

However, just three days before the event, Tameen sustained an injury while training.

Following medical examinations, including MRI scans, doctors advised her to undergo at least two weeks of complete rest, making her participation in the championship impossible.

“Tameen Khan was preparing with full commitment for the World Championship, but unfortunately, the injury has sidelined her,” AFP officials confirmed.

They added that the federation will ensure she receives proper rehabilitation so she can return to competition soon.

The setback is a blow for Pakistan’s athletics representation, as Tameen’s participation was seen as a milestone for women sprinters in the country. Her withdrawal leaves Pakistan with only one athlete in the global event — star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who will now carry the nation’s sole hopes at the championship.

Despite the disappointment, athletics officials remain optimistic about Tameen’s recovery and her future contributions.

“She has a bright career ahead, and we believe she will come back stronger,” AFP representatives said.