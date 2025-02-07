Sugar prices increase at Utility Stores ahead of Ramadan [Check New Rates]

ISLAMABAD – Sugar prices at Utility Stores across Pakistan increased ahead of the holy month of Ramadan when consumption of the commodity sees hike in its demand.

Reports said the price has been jacked up by Rs5 per kilogramme, fixing the new rate at Rs150 per kg at the utility stores where essential items are provided to masses at subsidized rates. Earlier, it was sold for Rs145/kg.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board to review the production and demand of the commodity.

The meeting was attended by Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial and other officials. A joint policy will be formulated by the federal and provincial governments to fix sugar prices.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that provincial governments will be taken onboard to develop the new policy.

Another meeting of the board will be held on Monday to finalize the prices of sugar for Ramadan. The federal government, in collaboration with the provinces, will ensure that sugar prices remain at an appropriate level.

The minister said all necessary steps will be taken to curb artificial sugar shortages and increase in prices.

Eralier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to launch the Ramadan relief package without involving utility stores.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, the premier said there is a need for a transparent and effective relief mechanism for the holy month as the government received several complaints during previous year due to mismanagement at Utility Stores.