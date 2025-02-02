Pakistan’s future lies in harnessing potential of its agri sector: Zeelaf

At the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dialogue on Economy, PBC Vice Chairperson and English Biscuit Manufacturer (EBM) CEO Dr. Zeelaf Munir highlighted the importance of nourishing Pakistan’s growing agricultural sector, ensuring food security, driving exports, and propelling sustainable development.

The Dialogue on Economy brought together key policymakers, government authorities, and corporate sector leaders for meaningful conversations about Pakistan’s pressing economic challenges and the role of sustainability and businesses in mitigating these risks. The panel session, The Potential of Agriculture – How Businesses Are Tapping It was a highlight of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dialogue on Economy. Moderated by Kazim Saeed, CEO of the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, the discussion brought together key leaders from Pakistan’s corporate and financial sectors to explore strategies for maximizing the potential of agriculture. Panelists included Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Vice Chair of PBC and CEO of EBM; Gen (R) Shahid Nazir, CEO of the Green Pakistan Initiative under the SIFC; Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods; Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO of TPL Insurance; Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO of HBL; Zafar Masud, President of Bank of Punjab; and Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman of Nestlé Pakistan.

Speaking at the panel, Dr. Zeelaf remarked,” Pakistan’s agricultural sector has the potential to not only address the growing food crisis but also become the driving force for industrialization and export-led growth. She added, “Agriculture is the sector that will create wealth and good jobs in the rural areas where Pakistan’s poverty resides.

This is how we must think of the role of agriculture in the broader context of Pakistan’s economic development, with 75% of Pakistan’s exports based on agricultural products and 20-25% direct contribution to GDP.When factoring in the indirect contribution, this figure rises to approximately 44% of GDP.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir emphasized the critical role of agriculture in addressing rural poverty and employment, stating, “Agriculture commands 37% of the labor force, with millions of Pakistanis earning livelihoods in rural areas. It is the sector that will create wealth and good jobs where poverty is most concentrated.” She added, “By fostering agricultural growth, we can generate prosperity in underserved communities while driving broader economic development, as agriculture contributes 75% of exports and up to 44% of GDP when indirect contributions are included.”

Climate change remains a pressing global issue, particularly for the agricultural sector. The climate crisis brings unpredictable weather patterns and resource scarcity, affecting yield dependability. The urgent need of the hour calls for sustainable, climate-smart agricultural practices.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir highlighted the urgency of sustainable agricultural practices, stating, “With 93% of our freshwater already consumed by agriculture, efficient irrigation and crop management are no longer optional; they are imperative.” She emphasized that agriculture, as a priority sector under SIFC, offers significant economic growth potential with minimal investment and quick returns, while calling for a multi-pronged approach to address outdated farming techniques, fragmented value chains, and market access barriers through climate-smart solutions.

Industry-wide, the need to prioritize precision agriculture, community-led initiatives, and renewable energy solutions has been acknowledged. Building on Dr. Zeelaf’s insights, panelists shared their perspectives on addressing key challenges in the agricultural sector. Key stakeholders, such as the CEO of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Mr. Nassir Salim, discussed the need to bring knowledge-sharing initiatives into the mainstream agrarian community to assist small-scale farmers. Mr. Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman of Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized Nestlé’s efforts in training veterinarians to boost farmer yields, adding, “We must focus on knowledge transfer and training at the grassroots level to increase productivity.”

CEO of TPL Insurance, Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin, also warned of the climate crisis’s impact on exacerbating risks for the agricultural sector and called for a mass upward scaling of insurance-based solutions. Mr. Abrar Hasan (CEO of National Foods Limited) shared how the NFL adopted advanced technology and seed partnerships to meet global standards and compete internationally.

The President of the Bank of Punjab, Mr. Zafar Masud, emphasized the need for subsidies to bridge funding gaps, improve low small-scale farmer productivity, and address connectivity issues, highlighting the benefits of the Kisan card. Gen (R) Shahid Nazir, CEO of Green Pakistan Initiative, emphasized technology-driven development for large and small farms and the need for government support in addressing water and electricity challenges.

While Pakistan possesses the potential to become a global leader in the agricultural exports industry, Dr. Zeelaf urged stakeholders to move beyond the export of simple raw materials and start investing in value-added products and agro-processing infrastructure. “Always think of value addition when thinking of agriculture: wheat can produce biscuits which sell at a good multiple of the price of wheat,” she said.

The panel collectively called for enhanced public-private collaboration, targeted subsidies, and supportive fiscal policies to propel Pakistan’s agricultural sector to new heights. They emphasized that global competitiveness requires technical upgrades and pivotal systemic shifts that uplift indigenous farming communities and create export-oriented value chains.