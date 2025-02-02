Marghoob lauds efforts of TDAP and Chamber in promoting trade

Ambassador-designate to Switzerland, Marghoob Saleem Butt, visited TDAP and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) to discuss trade potential with Switzerland and the challenges faced by Pakistani exporters.

During his visit, he met with DG TDAP Sialkot, Khalid Rasool, Vice president SCCI Mr. Omer khalid and President Women Chamber Sialkot Ms.Mariam Nouman.

The Designated Ambassador was briefed on the key industries tof Sialkot and their significant contribution to Pakistan’s economy. The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of TDAP and the Chamber in promoting trade and expressed his hope for future collaborations to strengthen bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Switzerland.