LHC judge among three transferred to IHC

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday approved transfer of Lahore High Court’s Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, along with two others, to Islamabad High Court amid row over speculations surrounding elevation of a “transferred judge” as capital court’s chief justice.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Dogar, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif from Balochistan High Court were transferred to the federal territory’s court.

A notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice said President Zardari approved the transfers of LHC’s Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, the Sindh High Court’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and the Balochistan High Court’s Justice Muhammad Asif to the IHC under clause (1) of Article 200 of the Constitution.

Article 200 of the Constitution says: “The president may transfer a judge of a high court from one high court to another high court, but no judge shall be so transferred except with his consent and after consultation by the president with the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief justice of both the high courts.”